You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij becomes the 1st volunteer of Covid vaccine in Haryana|Oneindia News



Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has become the first volunteer of the Covaxin in his state of Haryana. He was administered a trial dose of a coronavirus vaccine today in a hospital in the state's.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago Jonathan Smith and Oregon State football preparing for Cal



Oregon State hosting Cal on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Credit: KEZI Published 1 week ago Boise State's first clinical lab helps the university test for COVID-19



On October 13, Boise State University opened their first clinical lab on campus, this Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified lab has been a game-changer on campus. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago