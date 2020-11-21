Tennis: Silver lining to ATP Finals exit for Michael Venus Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

A day after failing to qualify for the double's semifinals at the ATP Finals in London, Michael Venus is on his way home.The Kiwi tennis star has avoided jeopardising his preparation for the Australian Open by being stranded in... A day after failing to qualify for the double's semifinals at the ATP Finals in London, Michael Venus is on his way home.The Kiwi tennis star has avoided jeopardising his preparation for the Australian Open by being stranded in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

