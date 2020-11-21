Global  
 

Juventus 2-0 Cagliari: Ronaldo keeps scoring run going in routine win

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 21 November 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a first-half double to help Juventus return to winning ways with a routine 2-0 victory over Cagliari in their Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium. Juve conceded a last-gasp goal to Lazio last time out to make it only three wins from seven league outings this term, but Ronaldo inspired them […]
