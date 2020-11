Moukoko becomes Bundesliga´s youngest ever player with Dortmund debut Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Youssoufa Moukoko has become the Bundesliga’s youngest ever player after making his Borussia Dortmund debut against Hertha Berlin on Saturday. Moukoko, who turned 16 on Friday, made his long-awaited senior bow for Dortmund as a second-half substitute in Berlin with Dortmund 5-2 to the good – Golden Boy winner Erling Haaland boasting an incredible four-goal […] 👓 View full article

