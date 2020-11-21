De Bruyne on Jesus handball: I don´t know the rules anymore Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kevin De Bruyne claimed he is baffled by the current interpretation of the handball rule after Manchester City once again fell foul of VAR against Tottenham. Spurs dug in for a 2-0 win thanks to goals in each half from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso, moving them to the top of the Premier […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

