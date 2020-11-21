De Bruyne on Jesus handball: I don´t know the rules anymore
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Kevin De Bruyne claimed he is baffled by the current interpretation of the handball rule after Manchester City once again fell foul of VAR against Tottenham. Spurs dug in for a 2-0 win thanks to goals in each half from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso, moving them to the top of the Premier […]
