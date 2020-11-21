Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Conor Benn dazzles with coming of age performance as he outclasses Sebastian Formella in toughest test to date

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Conor Benn put in a coming of age performance as he dominated Sebastian Formella for a ten-round unanimous decision win on Saturday night in London. The 24-year-old welterweight prospect first rose to fame as the son of legendary former champion Nigel Benn when he turned pro back in 2016, but is now more than making […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like