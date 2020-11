Solskjaer backs ´very tight calls´ after Man Utd beat West Brom

Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed referee David Coote for making “three right decisions” in Manchester United’s controversial win over West Brom. Bruno Fernandes’ retaken 56th-minute penalty at Old Trafford proved to be enough for United, who claimed a first home win in the Premier League since July. Fernandes retook his penalty after West Brom goalkeeper Sam […]