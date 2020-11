Thiem’s victory against Djokovic ended the world number one’s hopes of equalling Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the elite eight-man event.

Dominic Thiem beats Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener Dominic Thiem beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening singles match of the ATP Finals on Sunday as Rafael Nadal prepared to launch his bid for a first title at...

Mid-Day 6 days ago