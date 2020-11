Fred Sasakamoose, NHL Indigenous pioneer, 'presumed' COVID-19 positive Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous athletes to play in the National Hockey League, has been hospitalized over a presumed positive COVID-19 test. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like