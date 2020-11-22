Tottenham are Premier League contenders in open race – Guardiola
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Pep Guardiola believes Tottenham are Premier League title contenders, but the Manchester City manager feels this may be the most open title race since his arrival in England. City suffered a 2-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday, a result which sees them sit 11th in the table, eight points behind leaders Spurs but having played […]
Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo..
