Tottenham are Premier League contenders in open race – Guardiola

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola believes Tottenham are Premier League title contenders, but the Manchester City manager feels this may be the most open title race since his arrival in England. City suffered a 2-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday, a result which sees them sit 11th in the table, eight points behind leaders Spurs but having played […]
