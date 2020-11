You Might Like

Related news from verified sources It felt like ´small West Brom´ – Bilic takes aim at referee Coote after Man Utd loss Slaven Bilic felt “small West Brom” were hard done by at Old Trafford as they suffered a controversial 1-0 defeat to Manchester United. Albion remain in the...

SoccerNews.com 8 hours ago



Solskjaer backs ´very tight calls´ after Man Utd beat West Brom Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed referee David Coote for making “three right decisions” in Manchester United’s controversial win over West Brom. Bruno...

SoccerNews.com 6 hours ago



News24.com | Man United need penalty pot luck to end Old Trafford drought Manchester United ended a long wait for a home win in the Premier League but needed plenty of fortune to see off lowly West Brom thanks to Bruno Fernandes's...

News24 2 hours ago