Hojbjerg shows he belongs among elite with statement performance against City Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The Denmark international put in a strong performance in Tottenham’s 2-0 counter-attacking win over Man City, bossing the midfield against his former Bayern Munich boss. The Denmark international put in a strong performance in Tottenham’s 2-0 counter-attacking win over Man City, bossing the midfield against his former Bayern Munich boss. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like