Paul Scholes responds to Bruno Fernandes’ display after Man United’s win over West Brom
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Paul Scholes has admitted that he wonders where Manchester United would be without Bruno Fernandes in their team. The Portugal international was the hero once again on Saturday night as he scored the winner from the penalty spot for the Red Devils in their 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford. Fernandes, who […]
Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty early in the second half, onlyto overturn the decision after watching back Bruno Fernandes’...