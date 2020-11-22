Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Scholes responds to Bruno Fernandes’ display after Man United’s win over West Brom

The Sport Review Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Paul Scholes has admitted that he wonders where Manchester United would be without Bruno Fernandes in their team. The Portugal international was the hero once again on Saturday night as he scored the winner from the penalty spot for the Red Devils in their 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford. Fernandes, who […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy 01:25

 Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty early in the second half, onlyto overturn the decision after watching back Bruno Fernandes’...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Solskjaer backs ´very tight calls´ after Man Utd beat West Brom

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed referee David Coote for making “three right decisions” in Manchester United’s controversial win over West Brom. Bruno...
SoccerNews.com

Winners, losers and player ratings as Man Utd secure narrow win over West Brom

Winners, losers and player ratings as Man Utd secure narrow win over West Brom Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot as Manchester United secured their first home Premier League win over the season despite a spirited West Brom performance
Daily Star

Bruno Fernandes offers verdict on penalty controversy after Man Utd win

Bruno Fernandes offers verdict on penalty controversy after Man Utd win Bruno Fernandes was the match-winner for Manchester United against West Brom but on another day it could have been very different for the Portuguese star
Daily Star