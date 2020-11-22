Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moyes axes £115k-p/w man, rare start for "monster": Predicted West Ham XI vs Sheff Utd – opinion

Football FanCast Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
David Moyes has raised doubt over Fabian Balbuena’s involvement in West Ham United’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United where Michail Antonio could start.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and ManchesterCity, with the focus on the Hammers after their stunning comeback againstTottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Stoney: West Ham pose a real threat [Video]

Stoney: West Ham pose a real threat

Casey Stoney says West Ham 'pose a real threat' to Manchester United despite their poor start to the Women's Super League season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published
West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference [Video]

West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference

West Ham manager Alan Irvine gives a post-match press conference after hisside's 0-4 victory over Wolves in the Premier League. "(I felt) tense for alot of the time, but great once we got the fourth..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published