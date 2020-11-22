Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cristiano Ronaldo set to rebuild bridges with Real Madrid despite Man Utd links

Daily Star Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo set to rebuild bridges with Real Madrid despite Man Utd linksCristiano Ronaldo could snub a chance to end his career in the Premier League with Manchester United as he contemplates an emotional return to Real Madrid while continuing to shine in Italy with Juventus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive [Video]

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive

Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd’s response to Cristiano Ronaldo return claims and ‘deal being discussed’

Man Utd’s response to Cristiano Ronaldo return claims and ‘deal being discussed’ Manchester United have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 11 years after his move to Real Madrid, with a ‘formal offer’ being made...
Daily Star