UFC 255: Paul Craig forces Shogun Rua to tap out through PUNCHES after MMA legend gave Scot ‘oil check’ Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Paul Craig’s ascension in UFC continued on Saturday night as he grabbed an important win over an MMA legend at UFC 255. After fighting to a draw just over one year ago, Craig and Shogun Rua met inside the octagon once more and this time The Bearjew got the job done emphatically. Rua is, of […] 👓 View full article

