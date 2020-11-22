UFC 255: Paul Craig forces Shogun Rua to tap out through PUNCHES after MMA legend gave Scot ‘oil check’
Paul Craig’s ascension in UFC continued on Saturday night as he grabbed an important win over an MMA legend at UFC 255. After fighting to a draw just over one year ago, Craig and Shogun Rua met inside the octagon once more and this time The Bearjew got the job done emphatically. Rua is, of […]
