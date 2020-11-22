Alan Shearer praises Jose Mourinho for his Tottenham tactical plan vs Man City

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona



Pep Guardiola says he hopes, as a Barcelona fan, that Lionel Messi finishes his career at the Spanish club. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:27 Published 2 days ago Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago Jose: We're at the start, not like City



Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he is at the beginning of a journey and will be taking on Manchester City who have been title contenders for nearly a decade on Saturday. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:46 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Mourinho must use "last resort" plan he was dreading after £65k-p/w Spurs star flops – opinion Jose Mourinho must consider his “last resort” duo as Tottenham prepare to face Man City after Davinson Sanchez delivered a traumatic display with Colombia.

Football FanCast 4 days ago



