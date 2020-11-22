Global  
 

Alan Shearer praises Jose Mourinho for his Tottenham tactical plan vs Man City

Football.london Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Alan Shearer praises Jose Mourinho for his Tottenham tactical plan vs Man CityTottenham produced a classic Mourinho performance to beat Man City 2-0 on Saturday evening using counter-attacking football and the Premier League record goalscorer was impressed.
News video: Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City

Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City 01:46

 Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso handed Spurs astatement victory despite Pep Guardiola’s men dominating possession.

