Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City will finish above Tottenham this season despite brilliant start by Jose Mourinho’s side, Tony Cascarino says

talkSPORT Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Man City will still finish above Tottenham this season despite the result of their game on Saturday, Tony Cascarino told talkSPORT. Spurs were impressive in their 2-0 win against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with goals coming form Heung-min Son and Giovani Lo Celso. It sent Jose Mourinho’s side top of the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City

Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City 01:46

 Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso handed Spurs astatement victory despite Pep Guardiola’s men dominating possession.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jose: Alderweireld injury is 'bad' [Video]

Jose: Alderweireld injury is 'bad'

Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld suffered a 'bad' adductor injury in Tottenham's 2-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published
Jose: Kane spirit represents whole team [Video]

Jose: Kane spirit represents whole team

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane's 'spirit' represents his whole team after defeating Manchester City 2-0.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:45Published
Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona [Video]

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola says he hopes, as a Barcelona fan, that Lionel Messi finishes his career at the Spanish club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Tottenham fixture list throws up tough run against Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal AND Liverpool in three-and-a-half weeks as Jose Mourinho quashes title talk

 Tottenham have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, losing just once and sitting second in the Premier League table. However, a tough run of games after the...
talkSPORT