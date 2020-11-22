Man City will finish above Tottenham this season despite brilliant start by Jose Mourinho’s side, Tony Cascarino says
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Man City will still finish above Tottenham this season despite the result of their game on Saturday, Tony Cascarino told talkSPORT. Spurs were impressive in their 2-0 win against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with goals coming form Heung-min Son and Giovani Lo Celso. It sent Jose Mourinho’s side top of the […]
Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso handed Spurs astatement victory despite Pep Guardiola’s men dominating possession.