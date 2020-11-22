Global  
 

Richarlison shows Everton what they’ve been missing as Dominic Calvert-Lewin nets fastest goal of Premier League season

talkSPORT Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Everton struggled in Richarlison’s absence losing all three games while he was suspended. But the Brazilian showed exactly what they were missing in the first minute of their Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday. Richarlison was sent off in the Merseyside derby last month with Everton then losing their next three games without him. […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:08

 In-depth match preview ahead of Leeds' Premier League clash with Arsenal. Bothsides suffered three-goal losses heading into the international break.

