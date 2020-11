Man Utd had all the luck but West Brom must take it out on Sheff Utd Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

West Bromwich Albion are justifiably frustrated by Saturday's night's defeat to Manchester United - but there were plenty of positives to take from Old Trafford and apply against the Blades. West Bromwich Albion are justifiably frustrated by Saturday's night's defeat to Manchester United - but there were plenty of positives to take from Old Trafford and apply against the Blades. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like