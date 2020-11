You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli



Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago Watch: Virat Kohli turns 32, cuts cake with wife Anushka Sharma by his side



Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style. Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others. His Royal Challengers Bangalore team.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38 Published 3 weeks ago Virat Kohli turns 32 today, RCB captain eyes maiden IPL trophy as post-birthday present



Indian cricket team's talismanic batsman and captain Virat Kohli has turned 32 today. The extremely talented cricketer - who is regarded as one of the best batsman in the world across all formats - is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:10 Published 3 weeks ago