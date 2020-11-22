Global  
 

Fulham press conference live as Scott Parker reacts to Everton defeat

Football.london Sunday, 22 November 2020
Fulham press conference live as Scott Parker reacts to Everton defeatWelcome to football.london's live coverage of Scott Parker's press conference following Fulham's defeat to Everton.The clash started in the worst possible way as the Cottagers ceded possesion to Richarlison who found Dominic Calvert-Lewin to open the scoring in less than a minute.Tom Cairney managed to slot in Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who levelled the scores with a good finish as Fulham built their way back into the match.Steady progress was undone as Everton's full-backs continued to challenge the home side however. Two Lucas Digne crosses provided assists for Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure as the Toffees led 3-1 by half time.It looked like the game would play out how it was but the introduction of Ruben Loftus-Cheek certainly had an impact. He first won a penalty, which Ivan Cavaleiro missed, before putting the ball past Pickford himself just minutes later.It was not to be, and Parker will be left with plenty to think over once again.Follow every word below:
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Parker: Five subs wouldn't favour Fulham

Parker: Five subs wouldn't favour Fulham 01:20

 Fulham boss Scott Parker admits the reintroduction of five subs in the Premier League wouldn't favour his side, but if it is proven to be better for player welfare then he would understand the decision.

