Fulham press conference live as Scott Parker reacts to Everton defeat

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’



During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked if the Trump administration was working to ensure a smooth presidential transition. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago Parker 'angry' at Lookman pen miss



Scott Parker says Ademola Lookman must learn from his panenka penalty miss which cost Fulham two points in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago Parker: First goal crucial for Fulham



Fulham manager Scott Parker says it is crucial his side scores first in matches this season, as they look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:59 Published 3 weeks ago