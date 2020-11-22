Record-breaking Moukoko the biggest talent in the world – Haaland
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Erling Haaland hailed Youssoufa Moukoko as “the biggest talent in the world” after the teenager became the youngest ever Bundesliga player on Saturday. Moukoko replaced four-goal hero Haaland in the closing stages of Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 rout of Hertha Berlina at the Olympiastadion. The Cameroon-born striker’s Bundesliga debut came just a day after his 16th […]
