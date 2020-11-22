Record-breaking Moukoko the biggest talent in the world – Haaland Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Erling Haaland hailed Youssoufa Moukoko as “the biggest talent in the world” after the teenager became the youngest ever Bundesliga player on Saturday. Moukoko replaced four-goal hero Haaland in the closing stages of Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 rout of Hertha Berlina at the Olympiastadion. The Cameroon-born striker’s Bundesliga debut came just a day after his 16th […] 👓 View full article

