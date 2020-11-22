Global  
 

Record-breaking Moukoko the biggest talent in the world – Haaland

Sunday, 22 November 2020
Erling Haaland hailed Youssoufa Moukoko as “the biggest talent in the world” after the teenager became the youngest ever Bundesliga player on Saturday. Moukoko replaced four-goal hero Haaland in the closing stages of Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 rout of Hertha Berlina at the Olympiastadion. The Cameroon-born striker’s Bundesliga debut came just a day after his 16th […]
