Opinion: Jim Harbaugh's comments after close win vs. Rutgers shows how far Michigan football has fallen

Sunday, 22 November 2020
The Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 48-42 in three overtimes. Jim Harbaugh seemed much too happy about that outcome.
