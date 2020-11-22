Global  
 

Sheffield United make joint-worst start in Premier League history as Sebastien Haller hits stunner for West Ham to sink rock-bottom Blades

Sunday, 22 November 2020
Sebastien Haller hit a wonder strike as West Ham compounded more misery on rock bottom Sheffield United in a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. The Blades remain with just point from their opening nine games – a wretched record only matched by Manchester City in 1995/96 and Sheffield Wednesday in 1999/00. In what was a […]
