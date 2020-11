You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020



Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago How does the 2020 college football bowl season differ from previous years?



USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon spoke with Paul Myerberg about the 2020 college football bowl season. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago Oklahoma college football weekend sweep



Oklahoma college football weekend sweep Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 05:18 Published on October 25, 2020