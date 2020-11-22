Even our reserves are quick, says India’s Mohammed Shami ahead of Australia series
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () India's frontline fast bowler Mohammed Shami emphasized the importance of pace in a country like Australia. India is scheduled to play three ODI's, three T20I's and four Tests against Australia from November 27.
Indian batsman wicket-keeper KL Rahul ahead of 1st ODI against Australia said that legendary Indian cricket captain "Mahendra Singh Dhoni's place cannot be filled." MS Dhoni had announced retirement in August via Instagram post. India will clash with hosts Australia on November 26 at SCG.