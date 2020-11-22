A sad day for CFL fans as Grey Cup Sunday goes dark for 2020
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
For the first time since 1919 the Grey Cup won't be awarded to a deserving Canadian Football League team and that means the shenanigans that goes with a quintessentially Canadian and quirky celebration isn't playing out either.
