Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A sad day for CFL fans as Grey Cup Sunday goes dark for 2020

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
For the first time since 1919 the Grey Cup won't be awarded to a deserving Canadian Football League team and that means the shenanigans that goes with a quintessentially Canadian and quirky celebration isn't playing out either.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like