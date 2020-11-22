Global  
 

Gary Lineker sends message to Nicolas Pepe during Arsenal's draw at Leeds United

The Sport Review Sunday, 22 November 2020
Gary Lineker sends message to Nicolas Pepe during Arsenal’s draw at Leeds UnitedGary Lineker took to social media to criticise Nicolas Pepe for an “idiotic” moment of madness after the forward was sent off during Arsenal’s goalless draw at Leeds United. The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international made his second start of the Premier League season at Elland Road but was given his marching orders for violent conduct […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta: Pepe behaviour unacceptable

Arteta: Pepe behaviour unacceptable 02:21

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has spoken to Nicolas Pepe after his red card against Leeds and labelled his behaviour unacceptable.

