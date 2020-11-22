A Spanish Upset: Are Atletico Madrid the La Liga favourites this season? Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Although Atletico Madrid might not have been able to end the weekend at the top of the La Liga table, Diego Simeone’s men certainly laid down a real marker in the capital. Picking up a 1-0 win against Barcelona, some across Spain have billed them as an early-season contender and few would argue that Los […] 👓 View full article

