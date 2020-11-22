A Spanish Upset: Are Atletico Madrid the La Liga favourites this season?
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Although Atletico Madrid might not have been able to end the weekend at the top of the La Liga table, Diego Simeone’s men certainly laid down a real marker in the capital. Picking up a 1-0 win against Barcelona, some across Spain have billed them as an early-season contender and few would argue that Los […]
