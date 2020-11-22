Matthew Stafford roughed up, sacked four times as Panthers shut out Lions, 20-0

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stafford opens up about pressures on and off the field



The Lions quarterback opened up about dealing with COVID, family life and pressures during a difficult time. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 04:01 Published 2 weeks ago Lions execute 'Dagger Time' for first win of season



The Lions were able to move the ball down the field to set up the game winning field goal as time expired. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:15 Published on September 28, 2020 British Bulldog becomes obsessed with watching the Lion King movie



A British Bulldog that is obsessed with The Lion King has become a TikTok star after adorable videos of him watching the Disney movie racked up almost a million views. Owner Carly Pither, 33, is.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published on September 24, 2020