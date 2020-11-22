Matthew Stafford roughed up, sacked four times as Panthers shut out Lions, 20-0
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked by the Carolina Panthers' defense four times as his team lost, 20-0. Panthers' defensive end Brian Burns had two of his team's sacks on a day where the defense held the Lions to 185 total yards of offense.
