Jamie Carragher reacts to Diogo Jota’s display in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win over Leicester

Sunday, 22 November 2020
Jamie Carragher hailed Diogo Jota’s “fantastic” start to his Liverpool FC career after the summer signing netted his seventh goal of the season in a 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday night. Jota started alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the absence of Mohamed Salah, who is self isolating with COVID-19 symptoms. Liverpool […]
