Deshaun Watson picks apart Patriots, Texans close door on comeback Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and tallied three touchdowns as the Texans staved off Cam Newton and the Patriots for a win.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Deshaun Watson's QB Coach Prepares Him for Games



NFL star Deshaun Watson has already earned his franchise tag with the Houston Texans. Now, his quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, is focused on taking him to the next level. Quincy's QB philosophy.. Credit: GQ Duration: 12:42 Published on October 7, 2020