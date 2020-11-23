Joe Cole praises ‘exceptional’ Chelsea FC star after win at Newcastle
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Joe Cole singled out Antonio Rudiger for special praise following his “exceptional” performance for Chelsea FC against Newcastle United on Saturday. The German defender was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window and he had not featured for the Blues in the Premier League before Saturday’s clash. Rudiger […]
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise afterthe German starred in his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.Werner’s second-half surge over the halfway line set up his side’s second goalfor Tammy Abraham after an early Federico Fernandez own goal had...