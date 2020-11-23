Global  
 

Joe Cole praises ‘exceptional’ Chelsea FC star after win at Newcastle

The Sport Review Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Joe Cole singled out Antonio Rudiger for special praise following his “exceptional” performance for Chelsea FC against Newcastle United on Saturday. The German defender was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window and he had not featured for the Blues in the Premier League before Saturday’s clash. Rudiger […]
