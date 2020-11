Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper scores own goal against Armenia Bielefeld Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky scores an own goal after slicing a back pass into his own net in his side's 2-1 win at Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. 👓 View full article

