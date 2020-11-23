Rex Burkhead’s ACL injury likely to lead to decline in future performance — Dr. Matt Provencher Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead suffered an apparent ACL injury on Sunday. Former Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, broke down why, on average, a player like Burkhead will see a decrease in production ranging from 35 to 40 percent once he returns to the field. New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead suffered an apparent ACL injury on Sunday. Former Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, broke down why, on average, a player like Burkhead will see a decrease in production ranging from 35 to 40 percent once he returns to the field. 👓 View full article

