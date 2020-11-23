Global  
 

Rex Burkhead’s ACL injury likely to lead to decline in future performance — Dr. Matt Provencher

FOX Sports Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Rex Burkhead’s ACL injury likely to lead to decline in future performance — Dr. Matt ProvencherNew England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead suffered an apparent ACL injury on Sunday. Former Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, broke down why, on average, a player like Burkhead will see a decrease in production ranging from 35 to 40 percent once he returns to the field.
