Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb makes unreal falling catch for a touchdown
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Watch Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb make an incredible falling catch in the end zone for a touchdown. In the game, Lamb also broke the Cowboys' rookie record for receptions in a season.
