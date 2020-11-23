Global  
 

Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb makes unreal falling catch for a touchdown

FOX Sports Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb makes unreal falling catch for a touchdownWatch Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb make an incredible falling catch in the end zone for a touchdown. In the game, Lamb also broke the Cowboys' rookie record for receptions in a season.
