Phoenix Suns: Unrestricted free agent Aron Baynes headed to Toronto Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

After one season in Phoenix, Aron Baynes, an unrestricted free agent, is joining the Toronto Raptors on two-year, $14.3 million deal.

