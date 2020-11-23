Joe Burrow has reasons to be optimistic in ACL recovery -- Dr. Matt Provencher Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

With Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow now out for the season with an ACL injury, former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, names off other success stories to provide reason for optimism that Burrow can return as strong as ever once he's back healthy. With Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow now out for the season with an ACL injury, former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, names off other success stories to provide reason for optimism that Burrow can return as strong as ever once he's back healthy. 👓 View full article

