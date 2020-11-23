Klopp hails Firmino for ´super game´ as Liverpool forward stars
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino for a “super game” after Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League. Firmino headed in the sealer at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool extended their unbeaten league run at home to a club record 64 games. Often criticised, Firmino scored his second goal of the season and […]
