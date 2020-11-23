Klopp hails Firmino for ´super game´ as Liverpool forward stars

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources THE END OF THE STORM Documentary movie - Liverpool Football Club



THE END OF THE STORM Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Featuring unprecedented access to Liverpool Football Club, THE END OF THE STORM is the gripping feature-length inside story of the.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:13 Published 2 weeks ago Klopp: A super game



Jurgen Klopp felt it was a super game of football as Manchester City and Liverpool cancelled each other out at the Etihad Stadium. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:20 Published 2 weeks ago Klopp: I don't need to speak about Firmino



Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't need to discuss the importance of Roberto Firmino after he's been criticised for his lack of goal scoring ahead of Liverpool's game with Manchester City. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago