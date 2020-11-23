Global  
 

Klopp hails Firmino for ´super game´ as Liverpool forward stars

Monday, 23 November 2020
Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino for a “super game” after Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League. Firmino headed in the sealer at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool extended their unbeaten league run at home to a club record 64 games. Often criticised, Firmino scored his second goal of the season and […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win 00:37

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home league matches without defeat –eclipsing the great team of the late 1970s and early 1980s – with...

