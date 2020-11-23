Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Is the Big 3 era in men's tennis drawing to a close?

News24 Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been absent from the title match at the ATP Finals for the past two years, replaced by younger rivals seeking to smash their monopoly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Office worker stirs uproar with elaborate prank gone wrong: ‘How is that funny?’ [Video]

Office worker stirs uproar with elaborate prank gone wrong: ‘How is that funny?’

One worker’s office prank went terribly wrong.They took to Reddit’s “Today I F***** Up” to share the story .The employee planted a phone speaker inside their workplace’s ceiling tiles and..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19 [Video]

Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19

Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published