News24.com | Is the Big 3 era in men's tennis drawing to a close?
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been absent from the title match at the ATP Finals for the past two years, replaced by younger rivals seeking to smash their monopoly.
