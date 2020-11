You Might Like

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Robert Streb stretches lead, Zach Johnson lurks at Sea Island Robert Streb stayed steady at Sea Island, stretching his lead in the PGA Tour RSM Classic to three strokes over two-time major winner Zach Johnson and Bronson...

News24 1 day ago



2020 RSM Classic scores: Robert Streb outlasts Kevin Kisner in playoff for win at Sea Island Streb picked up his second career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the same place in which he captured the first

CBS Sports 7 hours ago



Robert Streb nearly holes out in a playoff to win at RSM Classic Robert Streb made an 8-foot par putt to stay alive in a playoff and ended it on the second extra hole Sunday with a pitching wedge that came an inch from going...

CBC.ca 7 hours ago