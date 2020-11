Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago

Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham



Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago