Man United face competition from Juventus to sign 17-year-old – report Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Manchester United could risk missing out on the signing of Isak Bergmann Johannesson after Serie A champions Juventus entered the race to sign the newly-capped Iceland international, according to a report in England. The Mirror is reporting that Bergmann’s performances for Swedish side IFK Norrkoping have caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs […] 👓 View full article

