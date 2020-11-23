Global  
 

Racing: New Cambridge track proves popular

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Racing: New Cambridge track proves popularNew Zealand's first ever trial meeting on a synthetic track tomorrow is set to confirm just how popular the new Cambridge surface has become.There will be 13 trials heats on the new track which has been installed at the Cambridge...
