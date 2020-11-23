ISL: Igor Angulo's brace helps Goa hold Bengaluru to 2-2 draw
Spanish striker Igor Angulo's double strike scripted FC Goa's spectacular comeback as they held Bengaluru FC to a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League encounter, here on Sunday. For Bengaluru, Cleiton Silva (27') and Juanan Gonzalez (57') scored and till the hour mark, Sunil Chhetri's men looked on course for an easy win. Goa...
