Cristiano Ronaldo continued his scoring streak with another two goals as Juventus won 2-0 against Cagliari to move second in Serie A. Ronaldo has now scored eight goals in his last five matches. "When you have a champion like Ronaldo you can achieve any result, he is an example for everyone and he only has to continue like this,"...