Outcast who's played just 32 mins this season starts: Predicted Saints XI vs Wolves - opinion Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Southampton take on Wolves in a Premier League fixture on Monday night as they look to continue their impressive start to the season, here's how Football FanCast thinks they will line up 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

