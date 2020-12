You Might Like

Related news from verified sources English footballer caught on camera grabbing opponent's private parts twice, could face ban English footballer Darnell Fisher of Preston is under serious trouble after he was caught on camera grabbing his opponent, Callum Paterson's genitals during the...

DNA 1 week ago



Darnell Fisher: Preston defender charged by FA over 'grabbing' incident BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Preston's Darnell Fisher is charged by the FA after appearing to grab the genitals of Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson.

BBC Local News 1 week ago